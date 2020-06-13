Jewish federation condemns racism

Following the murder of George Floyd, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara and others vocalized support for racial justice in a statement on June 8, amid the protests against police brutality.

The organization stated that the Jewish community is “united in [their] horror, heartbreak and anger” and they demand accountability for all the police officers involved in the murder.

“We stand in solidarity with Black and Brown communities around the country as they yet again are subject to pain and suffering resulting from an experience of unjust, immoral and brutal treatment rooted in racism,” the statement read.

“We recognize the extraordinary fatigue, despair and outrage that these communities are feeling, and we commit to working together and with others to institute the systemic reforms necessary to secure a just and fair society for all.”

The federation called on the members to take a stand in the community, on social media and in everyday conversation to condemn racism and call out institutional biases.

The statement was signed by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties, Community Shul of Montecito, Santa Barbara Congregation B’nai B’rith, Mesa Shul Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community and Santa Barbara Hillel.

