Jewish federation offers book club

SANTA BARBARA — The Jewish Federation of Santa Barbara is presenting its Read and Rendezvous Book Club, with this month’s book being “Drawing in the Dust” by Zoe Klein.

The book centers on archaeologist Page Brookstone, who was scorned for agreeing to help an Arab couple excavate allegedly haunted grounds under their house. In the book, Ms. Brookstone finds what may be the tomb of the prophet Jeremiah, as well as the remains of a woman and intriguing scrolls documenting their relationship.

Often referred to by critics as the “Jewish DaVinci Code” and by turns philosophical, suspenseful, and passionate, this debut novel transports readers into a mystical world.

The book is available for purchase locally from Chaucer’s or Amazon. The Santa Barbara Public Library has it available as an audiobook as well.

A Zoom call is set up to discuss the book today at 3 p.m. To reserve a spot, contact Ruby Vargeson at rvargeson@sbjf.org

— Gerry Fall