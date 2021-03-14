Jewish Federation offers programs all this week

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara has a number of online events this week.

On Monday, the organization will sponsor an Israel pre-election discussion with Rabbi Ira Youdavin. He will discuss questions such as: “Why is Israel holding its fourth election in two years?” “What are the prospects for achieving a stable government this time?”

Those interested should RSVP to Ruby Vargeson at rvargeson@sbjf.org.

On Tuesday, the federation will present its next installment of its Community Conversations series. Tuesday’s conversation will be with Maestro Nir Kabaretti of the Santa Barbara Symphony. You’re invited to hear what has inspired Maestro Kabaretti this past year.

Those interested should RSVP to Anais Pellegrini at apellegrini@sbjf.org for the link to join.

On Wednesday, it’s the Read and Rendezvous Book Club, with the book being “Drawing in the Dust” by Zoe Klein. It’s a book-club review that has been extended from February so that more people can join the discussion.

Often referred to by critics as the “Jewish DaVinci Code,” this debut novel transports readers into a mystical world and takes them on a journey they won’t soon forget, according to a news release.

Those interested should RSVP to Ruby Vargeson at rvargeson@sbjf.org.

Then on Thursday at 5 p.m., people can join Chef Doug Weinstein with guests Rabbi Daniel Brenner and Sarah Weiner as they create yummy kid-friendly Passover treats, learn about Passover and listen to the PJ Library book “A Different Kind of Passover.”

Treats will include matzah bark (chocolate covered matzah) and any other toppings you wish to add.

Those interested should RSVP to Ruby Vargeson at rvargeson@sbjf.org.

And finally on March 23, it’s the “Financial Forum Discussion — Asset Allocation: Why It Is Important.”

Join this free, virtual financial roundtable discussion with Dr. Bob Bronfman, a retired certified financial planner.

Dr. Bronfman will moderate a 30-minute discussion outlining the investment outlook for 2021 and beyond, followed by 30 minutes of Q&A from participants.

For more information, RSVP Rub Vargeson at rvargeson@sbjf.org.

