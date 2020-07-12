Jewish Federation temporarily suspends meal program

SANTA BARBARA — The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara announced Wednesday that it would temporarily be suspending its Schmooze in a Box drive-through meal program until Aug. 1.

The suspension is attributed to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the county, officials said.

“We are doing this to protect both you and our staff, to ensure that everyone has the best chance of staying healthy,” the press release read.

The federation is spending its time remodeling its building, something it believes will be greatly appreciated by the Jewish community once completed.

“Our building is looking absolutely wonderful with smoothed and painted walls, and new lighting is coming soon. Every aspect of our remodel is being done with our community in mind — creating a reimagined space that will be more open, bright and inviting. Art will remain a primary feature and our Portraits of Survival exhibition will be even more accessible and interactive after our remodel,” the press release read.

For more information or other updates, visit jewishsantabara.org.