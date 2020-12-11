Jewish Federation to host latke demonstration

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is holding a virtual candle-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, via Zoom. It will feature Hanukkah songs, a latke-making demonstration and a story for children.

The Zoom webinar will be opened with a candle lighting led by Ruth Steinberg, director of the Jewish Federation’s Jewish Family Service.

Chef Doug Weinstein will give step-by-step instructions to make his “Latke King” latkes. Even when it’s not the holiday season, he hosts bi-weekly tutorials called “Get Baked with Chef Doug.”

After the potato pancakes are fried and ready to devour, Sara Weiner will read “Sadie’s Almost Marvelous Menorah, ” a Jewish children’s book written by Jamie Korngold and illustrated by Julie Fortenberry.

For more information, go to jewishsantabarbara.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw