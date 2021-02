SANTA BARBARA — The Jewish Federation of Santa Barbara invites you to join chef Doug Weinstein over Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Chef Weinstein will teach you how to make hamantaschen for Purim. You can also listen to Sara Weiner read a PJ Library book called “Purim Play.” Ruth Steinberg will also sing Purim songs and do some Megillah readings.

For more information, contact Ruby Vargeson at rvargeson@sbjf.org.

— Gerry Fall