J&G Berry Farms strike ends

Farmworkers at J&G Berry Farms in Santa Maria went on strike this week to demand higher wages.

But by Friday, employees were back at work because they could not afford to lose another day of wages, a representative told the News-Press.

Striking workers had requested a pay increase from $2.10 per strawberry box to $3.50 to offset rising rent and food costs.

The company offered to increase wages to $2.20 per box, which the farmworkers have accepted at this time, a representative said.

“The community will continue to bear the brunt of inflation and the rising costs on basic necessities,” Ana Huynh, program director for MICOP, told the News-Press in an email. “Amongst many things, paying rent will continue to be difficult, and affording healthy food will continue to be a concern.”

MICOP (Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project) is a nonprofit organization that supports indigenous migrant communities in the Central Coast region. Workers had contacted the group for support.

A representative for J&G Berry Farms could not be reached for comment.

As of mid-day Friday, more than 1,400 people had signed a Change.org petition in support of the employees’ request for higher wages.

