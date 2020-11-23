JIMENEZ, Bernalda M.

June 11, 1932 – November 7, 2020

Bernalda “Bernie” Mata Jimenez passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Manuel Cruz Jimenez. Bernalda is survived by her five beloved children; Yolanda Salazar(Genaro), Manuel Jimenez Jr., Mary Valentina Martinez(Dimas), Jesse Jimenez(Bonnie), and Mary Magdalene Rivera and her beloved grandson Vincent Torres(Jessica) whom she had the honor of raising. She is also survived by her siblings, four brothers and two sisters; Gaby Mata, Lalo Mata, Frank Mata(Terri), Ray Mata, Josie Zamora, and Mary Garcia(Rudy), brother in law Mike Visueta as well as her fifteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Her husband, Manuel Cruz Jimenez, her son, Peter Anthony Jimenez, her baby, Libby-Ann, parents, Avelino and Eleanor Davila Mata, two sisters Tomasa Orosco and EleanorEleanor “Dee-Dee” Visueta precede Bernalda in death.

Bernie was born and raised in Goleta, CA. She attended Goleta Union Elementary School, Santa Barbara Jr. High School, and Santa Barbara High School. As a teenager, Bernie worked at the lemon factory. She then met the love of her life, Manuel Cruz Jimenez, and married him on August 5, 1950. She was blessed to become a mother to seven children and be able to be a homemaker throughout the years. Bernie was a woman of faith and dedicated many years of her life working for her parish, St. Raphael’s church. She began as a housecleaner for the rectory and then went onto be a crossing guard for St. Raphael’s school. Bernie was known for her amazing sewing skills and soon became a well sought out seamstress. She made beautiful clothing for many years for family and friends, which included many wedding dresses, and special occasions attire. Bernie was an avid bingo player for many years. She enjoyed going to the Elks Lodge in Goleta with her niece, Mary Gomez and then went on to play bingo at the Chumash Casino as well as finding a love for gambling. She loved crossword puzzles, her novelas, Mexican music, her favorite Pep Aguilar, singing and how she loved to dance! Bernie was a strong yet loving woman who was a trusted confidant to many, as they knew their secrets were safe with her. She was known for her amazing chile con carn recipe, which no one has yet been able to duplicate like hers. She had the gift for talking, so many conversations filled with stories of past times as well as words of wisdom and life advice. Bernie enjoyed being in the company of family and loved ones. She took great pride in her family, immediate and extended, and loved all. We will truly miss our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

We are so thankful to all our relatives and numerous friends for the outpour of love and support during this very difficult time of loss. We are forever thankful and appreciative to Dr. William C. Koonce and his amazing staff, Dr. Frederic C. Kass, and Amanda J. Sweet, PA for taking such great care of our Mom throughout the years. It is with much gratitude and appreciation for the amazing staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Covid unit, the Doctors and Nurses that were by her side constantly, ensuring us she was not alone. To Monsignor John with St. Raphael’s Church who prayed with our Mom and anointed her last rights, Thank you. You are all truly blessings to our family and we are so appreciative and thankful for your dedication, support, affection, kindness, and love you gave our Mother, as well as our family. We are forever grateful.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Moreno Mortuary. Viewings will be held Saturday, November 21, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Moreno Mortuary 214 N. Lincoln St, Santa Maria, CA and Monday, November 23, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary 2020 Chapala St, Santa Barbara. A private service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery.