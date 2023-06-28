Home Life Jimmy Webb to perform at Lobero
Jimmy Webb, who has topped pop, country and disco music charts since the 1960s, is set to perform at the Lobero Theatre. The performance will take place July 13 at 8 p.m. at the theater, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. Tickets cost $55 to $71 online and in person at the theater box office. Mr. Webb is known for songs such as “The Highwayman” and “Wichita Lineman.” Mr. Webb was named in the Rolling Stone’s top 50 Greatest Songwriters of All Time in 2015.  For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.lobero.com.
