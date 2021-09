Jo Lasorda, Dodgers manager’s widow, dies

COURTESY PHOTO

Jo and Tommy Lasorda met at a minor league baseball game and were married for 70 years.

Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, died around 9 p.m. Monday. She was surrounded by loved ones at her Fullerton home.

She was 91.

The Dodgers reported her death Tuesday in a news release.

Mrs. Lasorda was born on March 14, 1930, in Greenville, S.C.

Joan Miller met Tommy Lasorda at a Greenville Spinners minor league baseball game. The two were married on April 14, 1950, and their marriage lasted more than 70 years.

Mr. Lasorda, who was inducted in 1997 into the Hall of Fame, died on Jan. 7.

Mrs. Lasorda is survived by a daughter, Laura, and a granddaughter, Emily Tess. She is also survived by one sister, Gladys Reeves of Greenville, S.C.

Funeral services are pending.

