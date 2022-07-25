‘Joan Miró in Time and Space’ topic for museum lecture

COURTESY PHOTO

Joan Miró’s “Oiseau perché sur un arbre; Personnage” (1970), bronze. Fundació Miró Mallorca

SANTA BARBARA — “Joan Miró in Time and Space,” an Art Matters lecture, will be presented by Charles Palermo, professor of art history at The College of William and Mary, at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the Mary Craig Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

The lecture reviews works — paintings, objects, sculptures — by the great Catalan artist Joan Miró. Mr. Palermo offers readings of works to show how Miró implies movement and scale in his works. The result is fictional worlds with their own sense of time and place, which nevertheless stand right before us.

Admission is free for students and Museum Circle members, $10 for SBMA members and $15 for nonmembers. Go to www.tickets.sbma.net for tickets.

Visitors who plan to attend must show proof of being fully vaccinated with a booster (if eligible) or, in some cases, supply a negative Covid-19 medical test result (taken within 72 hours before the event), along with an official photo ID, before entering the venue.

All visitors must also follow SBMA’s mask policy and wear a mask while attending events in the Mary Craig Auditorium.

– Marilyn McMahon