Jodi House appoints marketing specialist

SANTA BARBARA — Kelly Brickey has joined Jodi House as its marketing and development specialist.

Kelly Brickey brings her experience in TV journalism and digital news publications to her new role as marketing and development specialist at Jodi House.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to the Jodi House team,” said Lindsey Black, executive director of Jodi House, a Santa Barbara nonprofit that serves brain injury survivors.

“Kelly’s experience in broadcast journalism, marketing and communications provides the expertise needed to grow community awareness of brain injury and the services Jodi House provides,” Ms. Black said in a news release.

Ms. Brickey is a Central Coast native who majored in journalism and mass communication at Belmont University in Nashville. She worked as a news producer for KSBY-TV in San Luis Obispo and in marketing for Visit SLO CAL, a nonprofit that promotes tourism in San Luis Obispo County.

She also has worked as a writer for digital news publications. Most recently she worked in digital marketing for Hardy Diagnostics, a company specializing in microbiology manufacturing.

“The mission of Jodi House resonates deeply with me because my mom and her siblings have experienced brain-related health issues,” Ms. Brickey explained in a news release. “After my uncle passed from brain cancer, my mom and her sister were diagnosed with aneurysms. Coming to understand the complexities of brain health, I appreciate the importance of Jodi House’s role in supporting survivors in all aspects of daily living.”

For more about Jodi House, go to www.jodihouse.org.

— Dave Mason