Joe Biden is a puppet

When I get attacked about my opinions, the common approach is, “You don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Most, if not all, negative comments never provide anything of substance because they don’t have anything of substance. The upside, for every negative comment, there’s about tenfold of positive ones. It gives me hope that I and the country can still survive this wave of hate and cancel culture out and turn the clock back on the other side of 2022.

However, last week’s column did bring forth someone who did provide some counter points for which I’m grateful. It offered me the opportunity to respond to something tangible.

He put President Joe Biden in the same league as President Ronald Reagan. I knew President Reagan, and Joe Biden, you’re no Ronald Reagan.

In fact, Joe Biden is president in name only. He is not running the country. Whatever we think about his cerebral capacity doesn’t really matter. Our country is being run by his handlers who are pulling the puppet strings and the entire world knows it.

But let’s run through the points the writer made in comments sent to me and my response to them.

— Stock market sees record highs under Joe Biden.

President Biden has zilch to do with the stock market. Stock market is dictated by profits, low interest rates and the global financial climate, to name but a few.

— Low interest rates helped millions increase their cash flow.

They were kept in place during the pandemic to try and help keep the country running. President Biden made short order of that and printed fake money, creating massive inflation and now those low interest rates have to rise to slow his mess down. (He wasn’t even responsible for the low rates in the first place).

Inflation is still rising out of control. Gas is the highest it’s been in 14 years. And Americans in essence have actually received a big pay cut.

As for high gas prices, we could be completely independent if President Biden’s oil-hating handlers weren’t so stupid.

My writer also mentioned how low interest rates allowed more home buying. Houses are at the highest they’ve ever been. Even with zero interest, buying a Goleta tract home for $1.5 million won’t be an easy task.

— Unemployment is at 4%.

Means nothing. No one is working. No one is looking for jobs. Everyone is getting money to not work. How can the left not concede this is an in-your-face problem? Open your eyes. Businesses can’t open at all or are operating part time just to try and survive.

— The U.S. is not involved in any war.

Hold on to your guns. That may be about to change.

The writer said we’re saving money. Then I guess the billions of dollars in military supplies we’ve been shipping to Ukraine doesn’t count. Maybe we can go back to Afghanistan and pick up a few billion more of our military equipment to save us a few bucks.

I hate war, and I cringe over what happened with Iraq. It’s why my wife and I founded the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation to try and do our small part to help our local heroes.

— Congress passed the U.S. infrastructure bill for repair and replacements.

By their own admission, Democrats say about 10% of that money would go to infrastructure and the rest to “equity” programs and combat “climate change.”

In other words, almost all would be wasted, as always. More regulations will be imposed to hinder our economy even more. It’s all nothing but more BS.

By the way, all across the country, states are so flushed with federal COVID cash they’re spending it everywhere except to help fight COVID. Why are we trying to give away even more?

Another gentleman wanted to find out how “silly a human being I am” before engaging in further discussion by asking if I thought President Biden won the election. I don’t fall for the liberal tactic of taking the knee first, then defend my position. We could debate at infinitum how the Democrats did everything in their power to manipulate and corrupt the election process. They’re working on it right now as we speak, to be ready to cheat in the fall.

They know they’re going down big time if they don’t figure out how to impose bogus illegal changes. With that said, who really knows how much influence any of the corrupt tactics affected the last outcome? We’ll never know.

But we do know for certain what a big role tech and the media played in influencing the outcome. When you have the majority of news and information highways going to bat for the Left, people will get snookered.

When I owned my health club in Goleta years ago, I was bombarded by local advertisers trying to get me to commit to this or that program. I learned then, and I know you all agree, you have to hear something almost a dozen times before you pay attention.

How many times have you seen a commercial where you still don’t know what it’s about and then you finally have an epiphany — Oh! That’s how elections work, and why we’re always so hammered over and over with ads. The Democrats toss tons of lies and propaganda at you until you go: “Oh, I see it now.”

Then stories are altered. Hunter Biden is just an artist, and he and his father never had anything to do selling out to Ukraine. It was Hunter’s laptop, but don’t pay any attention to him smoking crack. And if you want to buy a gun, go with Hunter, he has a way of circumventing the law and won’t get punished because the “big guy” has got his back. Just one example.

To answer the gentleman’s query if I think the election was stolen: I believe the election was manipulated big time. And until the Right gets equal opportunity air and print time, the Left has free reign to say and do as they please to bend the minds of those Rush Limbaugh used to call “the uninformed voters.” Remember, Hillary Clinton still believes the election was stolen from her. Why don’t you ask her how she knows?

After the fall when Republicans take over again in Congress, I do hope they don’t let us down. They need to unite and get their act together. They need to dismantle the Jan. 6 inquisition and release the Americans in prison who have been incarcerated for trespassing.

They need to put stringent restrictions in place for voting (mandatory ID) so we can all be assured our votes will count during the next presidential election. They need to knock Facebook, Twitter and all the rest from the podium to end this Chinese cancel culture we’re living under.

I have a huge laundry list. I can only hope the Republicans get around to washing the dirty clothes.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.