Joe Biden is no match for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“R.F.K. JR. SAYS HE CAN BEAT BIDEN IN 2024 PRIMARY”

He can.

And he will.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “It was my father’s first instinct that the agency (the CIA) killed his brother.”

Indeed. After President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy went straight to CIA Director John McCone and asked him point-blank: “Did your people kill my brother?”

Mr. McCone replied ”no.”

Mr. McCone was telling the truth. As he knew it.

Because, truth is, Mr. McCone was kept out of the loop and deceived by his most senior intelligence officers who regarded Allen Dulles (whom President Kennedy fired in 1962 after the agency’s Bay of Pigs debacle) as their true leader — and who later directed the Warren Commission coverup.

But R.F.K. knew the truth. And he planned to do something about it when elected president in 1968.

And of course, the CIA could not allow that to happen because it would mean its very existence as an institution was at stake.

So the big question now: What will the agency do about R.F.K. Jr.?

What will CIA do about a presidential contender with the guts to tell the truth to the American people — from a highly public platform as a presidential contender — about how in November 1963, senior officers of their agency staged a coup d’état and murdered a U.S. president?

The good news: Today’s CIA is run by personages somewhat more politically correct (they must be if they support Joe Biden) and gentler, kinder (Director William Burns) than the likes of James Angleton, Cord Meyer and Bill Harvey, who were cutthroat characters. The current crowd does not — thankfully — have the gumption or guts to assassinate American leaders as their agency once did to protect what they believed was their mission to perpetuate American dominance (for corporate masters) around the globe.

The new form of assassination is manipulating mainstream media to ensure that its contrived narrative is what American sheeple choose to believe.

For example: This, from The Washington Post earlier this week…

“R.F.K. JR.’S CAMPAIGN IS PURE TRUMP”

The mainstream media’s newest narrative is about slamming anyone who gets in the way of their chosen (if highly tarnished) golden boy, Joe Biden, by fabricating a connection, however loose, with Donald Trump. Permanent Washington simply cannot abide R.F.K. Jr. in the White House.

And this from The Daily Beast one day later …

“R.F.K.’S LONG LEGACY OF SUPPORTING CENSORSHIP”

The “substance” that should support this headline is a nothing-burger that soon morphs into a rant about R.F.K. Jr.’s “long history of promoting conspiracy theory and other unhinged views.”

“Hinged” means “attached.”

American sheeple are attached to a news narrative produced by a corporatized mass media in cahoots with whatever politically weaponized government agencies feed them to spread like manure.

Expect to hear the word “unhinged” a lot in the coming months. You can be certain it will increase in volume commensurate with R.F.K.’s rising poll numbers.

“R.F.K. JR. SAYS HE WILL ‘MAKE BORDER IMPERVIOUS’ IF ELECTED”

It is not only disgraceful, but utterly astounding that the United States does not secure its borders.

No civilized country in the world is without a strict system for entering, much less residing, within its borders without first applying for and receiving proper permission and paperwork.

Another R.F.K. Jr. stance: “We are now reaping the whirlwind of years of misguided foreign policies, of warmongering foreign policies.”

As such, he invokes the “military-industrial” complex President Dwight Eisenhower warned about before leaving office.

We are witnessing this in many parts of the world as our governments pays Raytheon (your money) to produce weaponry even while we continue to bury ourselves deeper in debt.

“THE COURAGE OF R.F.K. JR.”

“R.F.K. Jr. pleads with liberals to safeguard the First Amendment, defend civil liberties, reject cancel culture and defeat ‘lockdown liberalism.’”

Yet the Democratic Party machine perceives him as a threat?

The fence-sitters will know which way to fall on this one.

“R.F.K. JR. IS THE CANDIDATE TO HEAL THE GREAT DIVIDE”

If there is still hope, it is personified by R.F.K. Jr.

“R.F.K. JR’S UNORTHODOX PRESIDENTIAL BID EXPOSES AMERICA’S DEEP SATISFACTION WITH BIDEN”

No-brainer.

How could anyone in their right mind — Democrats included — be satisfied with President Joe Biden?

Not only is he the most corrupt president in the history of the United States, but he is also a fraud.

I recall reading a newsmagazine in the 1970s about a relatively new U.S. senator who was one of the first wave of vain males to sign up for hair plugs. They had a picture of Joe Biden, then in his mid-30s, with rows and rows of plugs planted like rows of corn across his scalp. That was his first coverup — disguising a bald pate. And little doubt he has since complemented those planted tufts with at least one facelift, which explains Joe’s skull-like countenance.

My point is, Joe Biden was a fake half-a-century ago — and he’s never stopped being a fake. This extends to his policies, which through the decades blasted like flatulence in whatever direction the wind was blowing, enabling him to amass his own power and money.

Watch as President Biden refuses to debate R.F.K. Jr.

Because Joe knows that if he dares he will be torn to pieces worse than falling into a Fellowes Powershred.

That’s because R.F.K. Jr. not only talks facts but has them as his command.

President Biden talks nonsense and has next-to-nothing at his command.

So, instead, Joe will hide out in his basement just as he did during the last election campaign, believing at least 50% of the voting public is hornswoggled by arrogant BS (excluding those who don’t need ID to vote along with absentee ballots of dubious origin).

Meantime, watch and wonder as the mainstream media narrative (think CIA and FBI) continues to bash away at R.F.K. Jr. as a “conspiracy theorist” when, in truth, R.F.K. Jr. is a conspiracy factualist.

Will there be another Russia hoax? Maybe this time a China hoax? Or maybe R.F.K. Jr. will have a “car accident.”

Can’t wait to find out.

About COVID, R.F.K. Jr. has consistently hit the nail on the head as he points out that an overplayed pandemic resulted in “a militarized and monetized response” that deprived our children of schools and took away our ability to live our lives for much too long.

That’s a lot to answer for, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

John Lennon must have had a premonition of Dr. Fauci when he sang, “Instant karma’s going to get you. What are Earth are you trying to do? Who do you think you are? A superstar? Well, we all shine on.”

And we shall.

“JOHN BRENNAN SHOULD BE IN PRISON”

Amen, brother.

“Former CIA Director John Brennan knew there was no ‘Russia collusion,’ and yet he kept lying to the public.”

This was Mr. Brennan’s actual testimony to a congressional committee.

Turns out “Russia Collusion” was a Biden campaign operation all along, aided and abetted by 51 intelligence stooges who signed a lying letter ordered up by then campaign adviser Anthony Blinken.

“THE FBI’S ANTI-TRUMP KEYSTONE COPS, THE CIA’s 51 LAPTOP TRASHING STOOGES, THE NYT’S BIASED PULITZER LAPDOGS — IN THE DEMS’ POCKETS AND DERAILING DEMOCRACY”

Some headlines say it all. But I’ll add this:

There is no better example of collusion than this: Politically weaponized government agencies colluding with mainstream media and digital platforms to frame a sitting president and waste taxpayer money while desperately (and effectively) concealing the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“WHAT 10 AMERICAN CITIES WILL LOOK LIKE IN 2050 ACCORDING TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE”

“Concrete jungles adorned with lush vegetation sprouting from sci-fi-looking hi-rises that winged vehicles soar around in bright blue skies.”

A.I. is lying.

And if it is lying at this early stage, just wait until “super” A.I. cuts in. Or as those in-the-know refer to that advent: “The busy child has talked its way out of the box.”

The tragic truth is that U.S. cities will become a dystopian nightmare ruled by tribal criminal drug lords way worse than the proles that George Orwell forecast in his futuristic novel “1984.” It started with defunding the police and uncontrollable homelessness and will now descend into a Boschian nightmare.

We are being misled (by corporate, money-minded tycoons and their paid-off politicians) into an abysmal abyss.

“MICROSOFT SAYS NEW A.I. SHOWS SIGN OF HUMAN REASONING”

Another lie about A.I.

A.I. will perceive humans the same way humans perceive cattle, pigs and chickens, which we breed, slaughter and eat. Or maybe they’ll view us as ants. Not saying A.I. will eat people but, ultimately, A.I. will make its own decisions about how best to use humans to its own advantage. And if A.I. perceives that humankind is posing a danger to a planet (which it does), a militarized A.I. may take matters into its own hands for its own well-being.

“MUSK: THERE’S A CHANCE ‘A.I. GOES WRONG AND DESTROYS HUMANITY’”

Oh, but Elon Musk is a bad guy now because he bought Twitter and set it free from the Biden campaign and misuse by the FBI.

But maybe not, because …

“A.I. THREATENS HUMANITY’S FUTURE, 61% OF AMERICANS SAY”

Finally, an issue Democrats and Republicans can agree on, unlike whether or not climate change is manmade (such hubris) or cyclical to nature.

Problem is (just like climate change), even if the U.S.A. takes steps to curb and regulate the advent of A.I., you think Russia and China will do the same? They may pretend. And may even sign treaties. But for those countries, weaponizing A.I. will zoom full speed ahead (with secrets they steal from Silicon Valley), its danger to humanity be damned.

“A SECRETIVE ANNUAL MEETING ATTENDED BY THE WORLD’S ELITE HAS A.I. TOP OF THE AGENDA”

That would be Bilderberg, gathering this weekend in Lisbon, Portugal.

Used to be (since 1954) only bankers, captains of commerce and the politicians they cultivated would be closeting themselves away for three days without any public accountability.

Bilderberg has since been co-opted by titans of the hi-tech industry. Which explains their fascination (money-making possibilities) with artificial intelligence.

From its inception at Hotel de Bilderberg in Oosterbeek, Holland, this secretive (they prefer the word “private”) group has striven to influence global events from behind the scenes.

Senior members of the media invited to attend are bound by Chatham House Rules, which means they are pledged to secrecy. This is an example of how the mainstream narrative is created and perpetuated.

The full list of this year’s participants can be found on the internet. It is worth looking at, especially if you are an investor.

Why?

Bilderberg is about networking on steroids. It is not difficult to decipher where, going forward, all the money will be made. And which politicians will become tomorrow’s leaders.

Robert Eringer is a longtime Montecito author with vast experience in investigative journalism. He welcomes questions or comments at reringer@gmail.com.