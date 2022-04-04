Joe Biden underwater with crucial constituency in Arizona, per polling

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden won Arizona in the 2020 presidential election, with one category of voter putting him over the top.

After being in office for more than 14 months, Mr. Biden’s approval in the state has slipped. He has a 40% approval rating, while 55% disapprove of him, according to an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI).

President Biden’s approval rating among independents, however, was even worse; just 34% of them approved of the job he is doing, while 59% disapproved. Of those, independents strongly disapprove of the most popular category; 41% strongly disapprove of the job Mr. Biden is doing in office.

This low approval rating among independent voters comes in a year with a midterm election. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) is up for re-election, and Democrats hold four of the state’s nine U.S. House seats.

The state may play a pivotal role in determining which party controls both chambers of congress. If that’s the case, then Mike Noble, OHPI Chief of Research, thinks that’s bad news for Democrats.

“Biden’s record-low approval ratings are encouraging to Arizona Republicans as they look to notch victories in several key races,” he said in a press release. “Majority disapproval of the President always trickles down ticket as the entire party suffers residual damages.”

The poll was conducted between March 7 to March 15 and interviewed 753 registered voters. The poll’s margin of error was 3.6%.