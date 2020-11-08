Joe Biden v. the people

Let’s count all the LEGAL votes in the presidential election

Editor’s note: This column was submitted before the weekend’s Electoral College counts.

The current Electoral College (as of Friday afternoon) is Joe Biden, 264, and President Donald Trump, 214, and to be honest, it raises more questions than answers.

With any major decisions that may impact my life, I make a pros and cons list. It’s how I decided what apartment I would choose in New York City, what medical schools I want to apply to, and who I wanted to vote for in this Election.

What I realized is I had more pros for President Trump, but more cons for Mr. Biden.

I can’t really say that outloud, because unfortunately the media has brainwashed society to label me as a bigot, racist, and other unpleasant things when they are far from true.

What they need to realize is, the arguments for voting against Mr. Biden aren’t ones that you can brush under the rug. There were some serious allegations that may be impactful for this country should we win.

My Biden cons were as followed: no answer on packing the Supreme Court, his mental and cognitive decline, and more importantly his lies on his involvement in the Hunter Biden scandal.

You have Tony Boblinski, his cell phones and infamous laptop showing many corrupt wrongdoings of the Biden family, under the watchful eye of the Obama administration. People seem to neglect the facts and think he is deemed fit for a presidency as he just broke the record for the greatest number of votes cast for any presidential candidate in history.

Additionally, I don’t understand why Joe Biden doesn’t condemn antifa, looters and “peaceful” protesters out on the streets destroying business of hard-working citizens in this country. Yet, those protesting at the polls to stop the count and in support of Donald Trump are being ousted in the media as people without any common sense when in fact, they actually make the most sense.

In the states that have yet to choose a candidate they are suddenly finding countless number of ballots for Joe Biden, but blame President Trump for trying to destroy our democracy.

In Michigan 138,000 ballots were found for Mr. Biden, but 0 for President Trump. Republican poll observers are being turned away and refused entry to do their job as required by the law.

But by all means, please let the poll workers in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin leave early on election night and give them days off that they deserve. It’s not like the votes need to be monitored and counted correctly.

In all fairness though, I do agree that all votes should be counted, yet people are coming back from the dead to vote, pets are voting, and ballots are suddenly being destroyed and invalidated too!

But let me clarify that, all LEGAL votes should be the ones counted.

Is this why Nancy Pelosi, Andrew Cuomo and countless others on the Radical Left pushed for mail-in-ballots?

That explains why Joe Biden just hid in a basement this entire time. They all took a good note from Venezuela’s playbook. Look up Chavez v. Capriles and Maduro v. Capriles, it will all look a bit familiar to you.

President Trump and his administration have every right to demand a recount and throw lawsuits continuing to prove they practice what they preach, to fight for the citizens of this country.

There is a lot of hard evidence of voter fraud, but clearly Jack Dorsey hasn’t learned anything from the Senate Commerce Committee.

In addition to silencing the Hunter Biden Scandal, Twitter continues to censor those who are speaking the truth such as members of the Trump Family, Candace Owens, Charlie Kir and Ben Shapiro.

Yet Mr. Biden and his followers declare victory with no censoring and no penalization. What does that say about us as a country when there is evidence of major voting fraud, citizens are being suppressed for telling the truth, and we are unable to provide an honest election count?

If cheating, corruption and left radicalism is what a Biden administration will give me the next four years, then I hope he does not reach 270.

At least with a Trump administration, I am guaranteed four more years of a life with liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Monique Moreno

The author is a New York City resident.