Joe Biden: Who is this guy?

Columnist James Buckley writes that Joe “Biden apparently can and will read anything put in front of him, regardless of the source and, actually, regardless of what the words mean.”

PURELY POLITICAL, By James Buckley

We know that a Mr. Joe (with a probable real name of Joseph) Biden is currently president of the United States, apparently elected by an overwhelming number of absolutely clueless individuals who’d always dreamed of installing a masked-up basement dweller with no apparent agenda, and an equally unqualified running “mate.”

Supporters of Joe and Kamala spent a good part of 2020 leading up to what is jokingly referred to as “Election Day,” filling in “mail-in” ballots, to later be conveniently dropped into thousands of unsecured and unmonitored “drop boxes” installed by Democrat activists in the haste and confusion of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of the circumstances that got him here, Mr. Biden’s our “president,” so let’s take at least a short look at the man.

Joe Biden graduated from Syracuse University College of Law in 1968. He claimed to have graduated “near the top” of his class. He was 76th in a class of 85.

He also received an “F” after it was revealed that five pages “written” by law student Joe Biden came directly — word for word — out of a previously published law review article.

In his 1987 run for the presidency, he was accused of and admitted to having plagiarized a speech given by British Labour Party Leader Neil Kinnock. Mr. Biden, over the years, has “borrowed” (unattributed) phrases from both Robert and John F. Kennedy, along with various other political leaders.

Mr. Biden claimed that he earned “three degrees” in college. (He earned one). He claimed to have attended college on “a full scholarship,” which was untrue, and that he had “marched in the civil rights movement,” which was also untrue.

Mr. Biden was instrumental in keeping Robert Bork off the Supreme Court with tactics so underhanded that the term “Borking” has come into common usage.

As for Mr. Biden being “moderate,” “civil” or “compromising,” we can visit him in, say, 2012, speaking to a mostly African-American audience in Danville, Va.

Referring to presidential candidate Mitt Romney and Republicans in general, he famously charged, if elected, “They’re gonna put y’all back in chains.”

The manager of a custard shop in Milwaukee (2010) suggested that if Mr. Biden promised to cut taxes, he’d give him a free dessert. “Why don’t you say something nice instead of being a smartass?” Joe Biden responded.

To a young woman who asked Mr. Biden about the Iowa caucuses during a campaign stop: “You ever been to a caucus? … No, you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” said Mr. Biden during a radio interview with Charlamagne Tha God, an African-American radio talk-show host.

Mr. Biden apparently can and will read anything put in front of him, regardless of the source and, actually, regardless of what the words mean.

No one really knows who this guy is; I’m not sure he knows who he is. Mr. Biden is, however, the guy the media-Democrat Party-deep-state crowd chose as its patsy candidate to replace the effective but disruptive Donald Trump.

The above-mentioned cabal worked around state legislatures in battleground states enacting “emergency” procedures, such as the installation of thousands of unmonitored “drop boxes” where unverified and untraceable mail-in ballots could be dropped off at any time of the day or night. “Emergency” procedures gave them the ability to “harvest” votes of an unlimited number of unrelated persons and in some cases more than a month to do so. Additionally, in some states, mail-in ballots were to be counted even if mailed after election day.

So Democrat power brokers, through the thorough manipulation of election rules in critical states, secured victory for their man.

I can’t pretend to be an objective observer. I thought Mr. Trump was an excellent president, despite his many faults. The press and social media did all it could to suppress positive news about the president and to magnify the bad, including posting its “COVID-19 Death Clock” on every cable TV channel, all the time, and a myriad of other tactics designed to demonize Mr. Trump and to canonize Mr. Biden.

Their tactics succeeded. They won. But now that the Republican Party has figured out exactly how the Democrats did it and have tried to bring a minimum of order back to the polling booths, Democrats don’t want to give up what to them is a clear advantage: the ability to cheat undetected. They will do and/or say anything to prevent that from happening.

So don’t be fooled into believing there is some “threat” to democracy by requiring voter ID, matching signatures, chain of custody requirements, or other commonsense methods of insuring voter integrity. You won’t be on the side of George Wallace (a longtime Democrat), or Bull Connor (another Democrat) or Democrat Jefferson Davis. You’ll be on the side of righting a terrible wrong by resisting the call to endorse the cynically named Freedom to Vote Act.

And, to Joe Biden, we say, “Enough, sir. Enjoy your stint as president of the United States, on becoming the equivalent to the ineffective and inarticulate Soviet leader Konstantin Chernenko. Eat your porridge, stay out of trouble, and, oh, don’t forget to smile, whisper and threaten on cue.”