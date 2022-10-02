Joe Biden’s a terrible president

COURTESY PHOTO

President Joe Biden

This is America. I didn’t vote for Joe Biden, but he is my president, and I wanted him to do well.

I genuinely hope that someone can convince me otherwise, but I have come to the conclusion that Mr. Biden is an absolute disaster as our president.

His policies have done considerable harm to our country.

He recently bragged about bringing down oil prices, failing to note that he’s doing this by dangerously draining the nation’s strategic oil reserve.

He won’t recognize that we were energy independent when he took office and that he is now trying to get oil from countries that are not particularly friendly to us. (Joe, we have what we need right here.) He doesn’t appear to realize that we are going to need fossil fuels to produce items necessary for the green energy he envisions.

He continually finds people to blame for problems he creates. For instance, we have “Vladimir Putin’s inflation.”

President Biden has caused totally unnecessary misery and human disasters in Afghanistan and on our own southern border. He seems absolutely oblivious to our border situation.

He and his border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, have done nothing to solve our internal border crisis and the suffering it is causing.

President Biden’s Sept. 1 “Soul of the Nation” speech, which insulted many Americans, was simply awful.

I could go on, but letter length is understandably limited. My feeling: Joe Biden is a terrible president.

You have every right to disagree with me. If you do, I hope you will make your views known.

With upcoming elections, I think it is important that we voice our honest opinions and be respectful of those with whom we disagree. I’m happy this is possible in the good ’ole U.S.A.

Sanderson M. Smith, Ed.D.

Carpinteria

Editor’s note: Sanderson M. Smith is a retired mathematics teacher (Cate School and Santa Barbara City College).