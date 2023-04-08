Joe Manchin is Democrats’ best choice for president

CONGRESSIONAL PHOTO

Sen. Joe Manchin

Purely Political, By James Buckley

Almost two years ago (June 2021), I suggested that though I hated writing it, there was one way the Democratic Party could save itself from internment, and that would be by nominating Joe Manchin as its 2024 presidential candidate.

That could still happen.

I proffered that, “The radical Left has a chokehold on the Democratic Party, and its elected officials don’t have the courage to stand up to the bullying, except for one man: West Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.”

Today, there is much talk of Mr. Manchin running as a third-party candidate, but I don’t believe that will or would happen. Donald Trump is more likely to head up a third party (but he won’t) than does Sen. Manchin. And Sen. Manchin, in the end, is a good Democrat and nearly always comes through in signing legislation Democrat leaders feel is of vital interest to the party.

However …

It’s not too late for Joe Manchin to challenge the other Joe — the one in the White House. After all, when Sen. Manchin caved and voted for the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act 2022,” President Biden made promises he failed to keep.

A Wall Street Journal editorial (April 5, 2023), under the heading “Joe Manchin Gets Another Blow,” opined that the West Virginia senator had been snookered yet again by the president. This time by a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals judgment that struck down a permit for Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline meant to transport gas from places such as West Virginia to the mid-Atlantic region that had been blocked.

Because Democrats refused to exclude the pipeline from judicial review, it fell to … judicial review. It certainly made Sen. Manchin look stupid and weak. And it really hurt his chances of re-election in the very red state of West Virginia. It also apparently made him angry.

Angry enough, one could surmise, to challenge President Biden in the 2024 primaries.

I believe that’s a course he’ll consider very strongly. Not saying he will, but one can easily imagine the way such a turn could develop.

If it does develop, Sen. Manchin will have a tough time overcoming the hard left’s and the pro-abortion lobby’s antipathy towards him. After all, he even voted with Republicans against the Democrats’ attempt to enshrine abortion as a federally protected “right.”

The following is also from my column from 2021: “Joe Manchin should announce his candidacy for president as a Democrat in early winter 2023. He would, of course, be pilloried by the far Left. Alec Baldwin has already called Manchin ‘a traitorous Democrat’ for his vote with Republicans against the cynically mis-named ‘Women’s Health Protection Act.’ No doubt other far-Left types in Hollywood — and the Ilhan Omars and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezes in Congress — would rail against him, but Manchin could possibly garner enough votes from the greater middle and saner contingent of the Democratic Party to overcome the Left’s noisy and likely nasty opposition.”

I did suggest it would be a long shot, but a Joe Manchin at the top of a Democratic ticket could possibly overtake the 2024 Republican Party nominee, whether it be Mr. Trump, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pompeo or any one among several serious Republican candidates.

More importantly, if the Senate and House were controlled by Republicans, a moderate Democrat such as Sen. Manchin in the White House would be some comfort if a Republican did lose in 2024. Many, including me, would be at least calmed with that situation, though my preference would be a Republican president and a Republican Congress in order to expedite the changes necessary to save the Republic.

However …

LOOKING INTO MY CRYSTAL BALL

I woke up on a recent morning, surprised and intrigued by the following missive, written in easily translatable Sanskrit through a mystical collusion of fallen flakes gathered at the bottom of my tabletop snow globe.

Now I’m merely reporting on this portentous forecast of events likely to take place between now and the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November 2024. I was not visited by ghosts from the past, present or future, and have no insightful knowledge of what may or may not actually occur, so digest the following with a modicum of skepticism.

Here you go; I do hope I’ve translated it correctly:

“The presidential contest between Democrat Gavin Newsom (or possibly Joe Manchin) and Republican Donald J. Trump (or Ron DeSantis) will be tight, but Mr. Trump will pull out a squeaker. If the winning candidate turns out to be Mr. Trump, his vice president will be Florida’s current governor Ron DeSantis, who, in the end, never contests the race and does not officially file his candidacy. In July 2024, DeSantis will endorse Mr. Trump for the presidency and will be rewarded with the vice presidential slot at the Republican Convention.”

The magic snowflakes left room for error and foretold that if Mr. Trump dropped out of the race, Mr. DeSantis would be the Republican candidate, but didn’t predict who his running mate would be.

On the Democratic side, the leaves predicted that Joe Biden would decline to run for re-election after being challenged and beaten for the nomination by Joe Manchin in an early primary. California Gov. Gavin Newsom will jump in immediately upon assessing the situation and with a pile of delegates from California and New York, will easily beat Sen. Manchin, who will then accept his role as Gov. Newsom’s running mate.

The contest will come down to a radical Democrat leftist (Gov. Newsom) pulled ever so slightly to the middle by his vice president (Sen. Manchin) versus a former president (Mr. Trump) out to salvage his reputation — and the country — held in check by the slightly less conservative former governor of Florida (Mr. DeSantis), who would be heir apparent, possibly ushering in 12 years of conservative Republican governance.

I am accustomed to reading tea leaves but have never — up to now — been confronted with reading snowflakes. I do hope they prove as reliable as tea leaves.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident.