John Denver tribute concert set for Saturday

Jim Curry will perform a tribute concert honoring John Denver Saturday at The Granada.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the death of folk music icon John Denver.

In honor of Mr. Denver, Jim Curry and his band will perform a tribute concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Granada.

“This is going to be a very special night, a very special tribute,” said John Denver’s drummer, Richie Gajate Garcia. “Whenever I play with Jim, it feels the same as when I was on stage with John. On every level, Jim has stayed true to John’s music and vision. I look forward to joining everyone on stage.”

Mr. Curry has performed Mr. Denver’s music in sold-out shows throughout the country.

“We have been working on this tribute for the last year and a half, as a celebration of John’s life and legacy. The audience will have a chance to see rare photos and videos of John, and hear some great stories,” said Mr. Curry.

“Most importantly is the music, and to that end I am exceptionally excited that John’s drummer, Richie Gajate Garcia, will be joining us on stage. We look forward to seeing everyone at the beautiful Granada Theatre.”

The legacy of John Denver, who sang hits such as“Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “Rocky Mountain High,” will be honored at The Granada.

Tickets are available from $23 to $62 at The Granada, by phone at 805-899-2222 or at granadasb.org.

