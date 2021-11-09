John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band to perform at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

The John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at SOhO.

SANTA BARBARA — SBAcoustic will present the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band featuring Herb Pederson at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St.

The band usually plays in the largest festivals and on renowned stages such as the Grand Old Opry, but it is coming to SOhO for an intimate small stage and an up-close concert, according to a news release.

The bluegrass ensemble consists of John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals.

“John Jorgenson is one of my most favorite players,” singer and guitarist Peter Frampton said. “He is incredibly versatile and his solos are unique and melodic, played with amazing technique.”

Mr. Jorgenson is an acclaimed guitarist and mandolinist known for his work with Chris Hillman, the Byrds, Earl Scruggs, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Luciano Pavarotti, Bob Dylan and many others.

“He’s a phenomenal musician,” said Mr. Hillman, a Ventura musician who was an original member of the Byrds and is known for his work with the Desert Rose Band.

Tickets cost $35. To purchase, go to sohosb.com.

— Dave Mason