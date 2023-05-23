John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band to play at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band recorded its debut album, “From the Crow’s Nest,” at singer Sheryl Crow’s home barn studio in Nashville.

SANTA BARBARA — John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band will perform at 5:30 p.m. June 3 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Mr. Jorgenson plays multiple instruments, but may be best known for his guitar and mandolin playing. He has played previously with the Desert Rose Band, which was formed by John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band member Herb Pedersen and Byrd member Chris Hillman. In addition, Mr. Jorgenson has collaborated with Earl Scruggs, Bonnie Raitt, Luicano Pavarotti, Bob Dylan and many others.

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band features Mr. Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin and vocals; Mr. Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals.

The band’s debut album, “From the Crow’s Nest,” was recorded in singer Sheryl Crow’s home barn studio in Nashville.

Tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 cash on the day of the show. To purchase or make dinner reservations, go to www.sohosb.com.

— Dave Mason