‘John Wick’ sequel opens in No. 1 box office spot

MURRAY CLOSE/LIONSGATE

Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick in “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” topped the box office during its first weekend.

The latest film in the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves grossed $73 million.

“Creed III,” the “Rocky” spinoff starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, rose to second place from third with $10.4 million.

Lightning, meanwhile, didn’t strike twice in the same place for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which fell to the No. 3 slot after one weekend as the No. 1 film. The Warner Bros./DC Comics sequel grossed $9.3 million at the box office.

“Scream VI” dropped to fourth place from second with $8.33 million.

“65,” starring Adam Driver as an astronaut who survives a crash landing on a mysterious planet, fell to fifth place from fourth with $3.2 million.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” went to sixth place from fifth with $2.4 million.

“Cocaine Bear” dropped to seventh place from sixth with $2.06 million.

“Jesus Revolution” fell to eight place from seventh with $1.97 million.

“Champions,” starring Woody Harrelson as a minor-league basketball coach who is ordered by a court to lead a team of players with intellectual disabilities, dropped to ninth place from eighth with $1.5 million.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” rounds out the top 10 with $1.36 million

