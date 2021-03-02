John Wullbrandt’s art on display

“Sunset on La Granada Mountain,” a 40- by 30-inch acrylic on canvas, is among John Wullbrandt’s paintings now on display at Santa Barbara Fine Art.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Fine Art is presenting a collection of paintings by John Wullbrandt.

The gallery is at 1321 State St.

Born in Santa Barbara in 1951, the artist can trace his roots back to the Chumash and his earliest European ancestor Jose Medina, who arrived on a Spanish supply ship and became Santa Barbara’s second school teacher in 1797.

John Wullbrandt was an artist known for his spontaneity and sharp eye for detail in his landscapes, local landmarks, still life or paintings of his ranch life, where his ancestors homesteaded in 1913 inCarpinteria.

He began painting at an early age and found local patrons while in his teens. Growing up near the beach in Carpinteria instilled a keen interest in painting his surroundings including the family cattle ranch high in the mountains above the Carpinteria Valley.

After studying art history, drawing with Kenneth Nack and painting with Robert Frame at Santa Barbara City College, Mr. Wullbrandt set out on what became a 25-year long art adventure that took him around the globe several times and included many private and public commissions.

Returning to Carpinteria in 2002, Mr. Wullbrandt and his partner began the restoration of the family ranch, where he now lives off grid. In 2017, his studio was incinerated in the Thomas Fire, and most records of his full-time artist’s life were lost. Remaining a prolific painter, the artist was invited into the prestigious Oak Group, and his influence on other pockets in our art community has been extensive.

For more information, contact the gallery at 805-845-4270 or go to www.santabarbarafineart.com.

— Dave Mason