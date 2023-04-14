John Yau and Joan Tanner in conversation

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left is art critic John Yau, photographed by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images, and right is a courtesy photo of artist Joan Tanner in her studio. They will have a conversation about art April 30 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Art presents a unique conversation between renowned poet and art critic John Yau and artist Joan Tanner.

The event will take place at 3:30 p.m. April 30 at SBMA’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara.

Dr. Yau is a professor of critical studies at Rutgers University and has been a prominent voice in the art world since 1975 with his extensive writing on contemporary art criticism.

Ms. Tanner is the subject of a solo exhibition at SBMA titled “Out of Joint: Joan Tanner” (on display through May 14).

In this conversation, Mr. Yau and Ms. Tanner will reflect on how to avoid cliché and stilted ways of writing and artmaking. They will discuss the concept of staying “out of joint.”

Tickets are free for SBMA members and students and cost $5, otherwise.

They are available at tickets.sbma.net.

— Caleb Beeghly