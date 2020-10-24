Johnes joins FSA board

COURTESY PHOTO

Teresa Johnes

SANTA BARBARA — Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County has appointed Teresa Johnes to its board.

In a news release, FSA executive director Lisa Brabo remarked that the organization is excited to welcome Ms. Johnes as a new trustee, as her experience in family support services will “bring valuable skills and pertinent skills to our board.”

Ms. Johnes’ career in community service organizations has included positions at First 5 Santa Barbara County and CommUnify. She has also served on many local and state committees.

At the state level, she developed standards of quality for family support that have gone national to more than 30 states.

She also was involved with developing the Network of Family Resource Centers of Santa Barbara County.

Currently Ms. Johnes co-chairs the California Family Support Network.

— Josh Grega