Johnny Mathis to perform at Chumash Casino

Grammy-winning vocalist Johnny Mathis will perform a Christmas concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom, 3400 State Route 246, Santa Ynez

The singer/songwriter, who has entertained audiences for more than 60 years, started his career with singles of standard music before finding success as an album artist. In fact, 18 of his albums achieved gold status, and six reached the coveted platinum status.

Mr. Mathis enjoyed early success and a record deal with Columbia Records, but his big national break came with a 1957 appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Soon his second single, “Chances Are,” sold more than a million copies.

Mr. Mathis became known for his upbeat spirit and his smooth voice.

During his career, Mr. Mathis has had 34 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” debuting at No. 1 in 1978.

His album “Johnny’s Greatest Hits” spent almost 10 years on the Billboard 200, before being eclipsed by Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” in 1983, when Mr. Mathis’ album reached 491 continuous weeks.

In 2003, Mr. Mathis received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He has also been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for his recordings of “Chances Are,” “It’s Not for Me to Say” and “Misty.”

Tickets for the Santa Ynez concert are $69 to $109. To purchase, go to www.chumashcasino.com.

The Chumash Casino Resort is a 21-and-older venue.

