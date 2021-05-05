JOHNSON, Allen Peter

Allen “Peter” Johnson, former President and CEO of Valley Oaks Bank, died after a brief illness on April 25, 2021 in Rapid City SD. He was 85. Born in Spearfish, SD to Warren Evans Johnson and Hazel Lynn Erickson Johnson, he had seven siblings: Warren LeRoy, Canada; James David, Spearfish, Anita Marie Gebaur, deceased; Gene Evan, Spearfish, Marilyn Yvonne Johnson, Piedmont; Steve Randal, deceased; and Clinton Richard of Texas.

His marriage to Dallerie Davis produced a son, Rylan Johnallen, of Rapid City, and subsequent grandchildren Avery Allen and Grace Mae Johnson, and Claire Estelle and Caeden David Koop-Johnson of Rapid City. His marriage to Robin Redding produced a daughter, Paige Elise of Los Angeles, and a son, Evan Robert of Carmel CA. Evan has two children: Anastasia Dehila and Liam Robert.

Peter received a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from California State University in Long Beach, California and his MA in Finance, Investment and Banking from the University of Wisconsin.

His 35-year career in banking included positions in South Dakota, Arizona, and California. He spent the greatest part of his banking career in Solvang, CA, serving Valley Oaks Bank as President and CEO from 1991-2002 and through the transition of purchase by Montecito Bank and Trust. Peter was a pillar of that community, serving on many non-profit boards as well as the Solvang Chamber of Commerce Board and Solvang Rotary Board. He was also a proud member of the Vikings, a non-profit organization which aids local community members with medical issues. Following his Solvang years he served as President and CEO of Mother Lode Bank in Sonora, CA. Peter was well respected by his peers and colleagues in the banking industry, having mentored many young bankers and other business owners along the way.

In retirement, Peter split his time between his South Dakota family, his Carmel, CA family, and his longtime friend Sue Hodges in San Francisco.

He was a quiet and thoughtful gentleman, remembered for his generous nature and his outright devotion to his children and grandchildren.