Craig C Johnson – Born in Santa Barbara January 1950 passed away November 4, 2020 at Serenity House surrounded by his family and friends. Craig graduated from Santa Barbara High School class of 1968. Craig went on to have a 48-year career as a framing carpenter in Santa Barbara, Kauai Hawaii and Telluride Colorado. His hands crafted many beautiful homes as he took much pride in his work. He was a perfectionist which also gave him the opportunity to be a finish carpenter and build out many custom homes and remodels. His love of the ocean gave him many years of happiness when he surfed and his love of dogs which he had 3 in his adult life which I know were waiting for him in heaven.

Craig was preceded in death by his sister Eve Johnson and his parents Gerald & Dolores Johnson. Craig is survived by his sister Janel Smit, brother-in-law RenŽ Smit, niece Renelle Gonzalez, her husband Oscar Gonzalez, their children Nathan & Dylan, a nephew Jason Smit and his wife Hannah Smit. A celebration of life will take place later in the spring so we can all gather safely at Shoreline Park. If you would like to donate a gift on behalf of Craig, he chose Santa Barbara Hospice or Santa Barbara Human Society.