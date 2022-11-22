JOHNSON, Dorothea Margaret

Dorothea Margaret Johnson, 100, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away on October 19, 2022. She was born to T. Edward Ellis and Mary May Beck in St. James, Long Island, NY on the 5th of August, 1922. She graduated from Smithtown Branch High School on 6/24/1940. She earned a degree in Nursing from the Long Island College Hospital School of Nursing on 11/11/1944. Dorothea became a registered nurse on 2/14/1945 and worked as a nurse in several states before she retired.

She married Perle Steele “Jack” Johnson who was on active duty in the Navy on 1/2/1946. After Jack passed away, Dorothea continued to live on her own in Santa Barbara, CA, where they had settled in the summer of 1963, for the remainder of her life. Dorothea continued to call Jack the love of her life decades after he had passed. A widow of nearly 50 years, Dorothea was fiercely independent and only required part-time caregivers after she had reached her late 90s.

Dorothea adopted her daughter Peggy in 1950 and her son George in 1952, both as infants.

Dorothea was baptized and confirmed in the Roman Catholic Church, sang in the choir, and served as a Eucharistic minister for many decades. She continued to regularly attend weekly Mass in person until only a few years ago and even then she made sure to virtually attend Mass while sitting in her living room.

Dorothea loved to be outside and spent many hours feeding the birds and squirrels in her backyard while watching the Santa Barbara sunset.

Dorothea was preceded in death by parents T. Edward Ellis and Mary May Beck, husband Perle Steele Johnson, brothers William Ellis and wife Josephine, Henry Ellis and wife Viola, Edward Ellis and wife Joyce, sister Cecilia Lloyd and husband Mort, son-in-law Jim Prentice, and many friends from all walks of life.

Dorothea is succeeded by daughter Margaret “Peggy” Prentice, son George Johnson, granddaughters Melinda Bolles and husband John, and Nyenna Prentice, grandson Justin Prentice, great-granddaughters Miriam (Molly) Bolles and Harley Bolles, great-grandson Jacob Bolles, many nieces and nephews and their families and countless friends of all ages and interests.

A memorial service was held at Saint Barbara Parish in Santa Barbara on November 19, 2022.

She will be greatly missed.