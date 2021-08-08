JOHNSON, Karen Leslee (Barnes)

Karen Leslee Johnson (Barnes), 77, passed away on July 7, 2021 at Sarah House in Santa Barbara, California.

Karen was born in Santa Barbara on April 7, 1944 to Delbert and Eleanor Barnes. Karen grew up in Santa Barbara and graduated from San Marcos High School. She lived in Goleta for 20 years, then spent the last 15 years living at Pilgrim Terrace in Santa Barbara.

Karen is survived by her sisters Linda French of Los Osos and Louann Barnes of Figueroa Mountain. Her three daughters; Paige Croix of Show Low, Arizona, Melissa and Lenny Salas of San Diego, Brooke and Joel Gustafson and grandchildren Callie and Conner Gustafson of Canyon Country. She was a loving mother and proud grandmother.

Karen was active in the Santa Barbara Community. She was a member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society where she mentored many and earned many awards for MS advocacy. Karen was a 25-year Board Member of CenCal Health and a Board Liaison for the Community Advisory Board as well as Board Member of Easy Lift Transportation. She served as Co-Chair on the South Coast Transit Advisory Council as well as the Access Advisory Committee for In-Home Supportive Services. Additionally, Karen served as president of the Board for the Pilgrim Terrace community where she resided. Karen served as a consultant for the City of Santa Barbara in regards to handicap accessibility. Karen enjoyed playing with her bridge groups, attending the Santa Barbara Symphony and traveling throughout Santa Barbara in her motorized wheelchair.

The family wishes to thank Rosalinda Palacios Cruz, her caregiver and friend for 20 years and the Palacios Cruz Family. The staff of Sarah House, the Pilgrim Terrace Community and the many physicians who cared for Karen throughout the years. Memorial donations can be made to the MS Society Channel Islands 1921-A State St Santa Barbara CA 93101

A Celebration Of Life Services will be at the First United Methodist Church 305 E Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 on August 28, 2021 at 2:00pm.