JOHNSON, Louise R.

Louise R. Johnson passed away on December 13, 2022, at the age of 90 in her home in Lompoc, California. Born in Union, Arkansas on August 8, 1932, she was the last of nine children. Louise is preceded by her parents William “Willie” Richardson and Fannie Rose Richardson (nŽe Blevins). Louise moved to Santa Barbara in 1965 and lived there until her retirement. She is survived by her son, Mark Morgan and his partner of San Francisco, Jon Johnson and his partner of Lompoc, a large number of nieces and nephews, and a very large community. For further information please email Mark at monkeysforthecure@gmail.com.