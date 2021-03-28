JOHNSON, Mary Luella (Tucker)

Beloved wife to Mark Johnson, mother to Trista Johnson, sister to Karl Tucker and Kara Coronel and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary passed away Friday March 12, 2021 at the age 55, due to multiple complications ending in heart failure.

Mary was a Santa Barbara High School graduate (1983) and received her degree in journalism. She worked for KEYT channel 3 for 32 years. She worked various different job roles with her final position as a Senior Marketing Specialist.

Mary loved the Lord and especially loved being a mom, wife and developing relationships both professionally and personally.

Even though Mary struggled with health issues, she always had a positive outlook about life and used her challenges as an example to express her faith and hope in Christ Jesus. Her favorite saying was “Life is delicious, eat it up!”

Mary’s celebration of life will be held at Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara on Saturday April, 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Mary’s name for ALS Association.