JOHNSON, Robert

Robert Johnson, age 48, passed away November 27, 2022, in his home in Federal Way, WA.

Robert was born October 5, 1974, in Bellingham, WA, to Susan Johnson. Despite living in multiple cities and states throughout his life, he always considered his home to be in Rancho Cordova, CA.

Robert graduated from multiple universities and obtained several degrees, but his passion was journalism, and he dedicated his life to writing. He wrote and edited for numerous newspapers throughout the country and loved covering sports stories above all others. As an editor, he most enjoyed mentoring young reporters.

His hobbies included hiking, reading, spending time with family, and rooting for the L.A. Dodgers and Philadelphia Eagles. He was a self-proclaimed movie aficionado, IPA connoisseur, and Jeopardy’s best couch contestant.

Throughout his journey in this world he spread love, laughter, endless conversation and left his vast collection of family and friends with so many happy memories and shouts of “Hooray.” Robert taught everyone to live life to the fullest and make the most of every opportunity. He is so loved and will be deeply missed.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Richard Johnson, and his grandparents, Tom and Janet Adams.

He is survived by his mother, Susan, his children Ashlynn, Tanner, Logan and Tatum; his sister Denise and her husband

Derrick, his sister Barbara, his niece and nephews Melanie, Brandon, Luke and Juniper; his granddaughter Bexley, as well as countless other family and friends.