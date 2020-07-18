JOHNSON, Verne Lee

Verne Lee Johnson passed away peacefully in the early hours of July 4, 2020 at the age of 91. Born May 6, 1929 in Minden, Nebraska, he was the seventh of eight children. Verne moved to Santa Barbara at the age of 11 with his family and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1947. He then served four years in the Naval Reserve. While in high school, Verne worked at Jordano’s Grocery Store on San Andres St., beginning a lifelong career in the grocery business. It was also while working at Jordano’s, where he met his wife of 68 years, Barbara May (McLaughlin). Verne and Barbara were married in 1950 at Montecito Presbyterian Church.

While growing his young family, Verne continued his journey in the grocery business as a salesman for Nestle and Folgers Companies, traveling to stores throughout central California. Verne was so well liked and respected by the owners of one particular business, the Isla Vista Market, that in 1965, the owners offered to sell and finance the business to him. Verne and Barbara owned and operated the successful store into their sixties and, keeping it a family affair, brought in their three children who still manage it today.

In his young adult years, Verne became an avid sailor and water skier in the Santa Barbara Harbor. He and Barbara built a cabin at Lake Nacimiento, generously sharing their lake experience with family and friends. Verne delightedly spent hours in his boat teaching countless friends and relatives to waterski. He later discovered golf, joined La Cumbre Country Club and vacationed regularly in Palm Desert and Hawaii. Verne and Barbara also enjoyed traveling the world, sailing on a multitude of cruises. The most precious part of Verne’s life however, was spent with family. He and Barbara gathered with his siblings and their families for countless, festive holidays, events and parties throughout his lifetime.

Verne is preceded in death by his wife Barbara and survived by his children; Lee (Lisa), Terri Brown, Ron (Diane), grandchildren; Brittany, Ben (Emily), Jason, Kimberly, Melissa, Brandon and by many relatives in the large, extended Johnson family who he will always be remembered affectionately as “Candyman.”