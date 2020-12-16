JOHNSTON, Alan Ripple

ENDURING MEMORIES OF AN EXTRAORDINARY PERSON AND BELOVED FATHER

Alan Ripple Johnston passed away on November 1, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Julia, after final wishes and respects were paid by his loving family. Born in San Francisco, California on May 24, 1928, to Alan H. and Doris R. Johnston, both hard working descendants of Midwest families, from whom he acquired a strong work ethic. As a sixth grader, he rode his bike to the town square every afternoon to meet the streetcar that carried the newspapers he would deliver that day. When in middle school and high school, his parents promoted his interest in nature and the outdoors, by arranging for summer work at Lake Tahoe as a guide at a horse outfitting and packing ranch. He was raised in Piedmont, California where he attended Piedmont High School. He was admitted to Stanford University in 1946, being awarded a bachelors and a master’s degree in Geology and earned the hand of Mary Jarvis Cooke with whom he began nearly a half century of marriage and raised their four children.

Alan was a lover of nature for whom the field of Geology was a perfect match. His relished in the study of the earth and its history. Each year he would take the family on a camping vacation, at every turn in the road we would describe the surrounding geologic formations. Early in every trip, out would come the bird book and the flower book with his idea of initiating a competition amongst the children, to see who could identify the most birds or flowers. On occasion there may actually have been some identified. His love of nature compelled him to continue to travel throughout the United States even after his children had left home to pursue their independent lives. Alan and his friends would often go backpacking which included nearly all the backcountry terrain in Santa Barbara County. He truly loved Santa Barbara, That passion is what eventually separated him from the field of Geology. When the opportunities in his profession dictated that he relocate, he quit the job, re-enrolled at Stanford to earn a MBA, and returned to Santa Barbara to begin the second half of his career.

Alan loved conversation, he would always offer his opinion, but also, intently listen to the thoughts and concerns of others. He had a talent for building consensus which helped to jump start his business career. Alan took a job at Santa Barbara Savings and Loan in 1960 where he quickly reached the level of Vice President in charge of development and, alongside architects, he was again able to consider the natural environment through facility planning. He then moved on to a position at Santa Barbara National Bank before being recruited as the founding director of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, where he was able to bring the community together, initiating the focus on charting a course for Santa Barbara’s downtown. He was consistent in his desire to volunteer his time in service to others, holding numerous offices with organizations such as the Lyons Club, the American Red Cross, the off-street parking commission, and Santa Barbara Beautiful. He was a spiritual man with an interest in sharing values he felt were important for a cohesive society. During his 60 years as a member of the First Congregational Church, he taught Sunday school, served on the board of directors, and hosted many exchange students to whom he was eager to share his understanding of country, community and values. In retirement he served as a docent at Lotusland and a member of the Men’s Garden Club.

There was stillness in the air in the AM of November 1, 2020 at the time of his passing. He was sadly preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary C. Johnston, but is survived by son Bruce, daughter-in law Carol, and granddaughters Emily and Blair; daughter Annette and son-in-law Ron; son Daniel and daughter-in-law Anne; and daughter Julia. He was an amazing person who gave a lot of himself, will be missed!