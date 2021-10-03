JOHNSTON, Douglas Cuyler

January 3, 1925 – August 25, 2021

Douglas “Doug” Johnston passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021 at age 96. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret “Marg” Johnston. Doug is survived by his niece Kathy Koel.

Doug was born in Elkhorn, Manitoba, Canada to Clarence and Jean (Gillespie) Johnston. He served in the Canadian Army in 1943-44. In 1953 he relocated to Santa Barbara and was a resident for 68 years. He spent the final 23 years as an occupant

of Samarkand.

For many years Doug and Marg traveled the world with square dance friends. They also taught round dancing and performed for Samarkand and other senior living facilities in Santa Barbara County. Along with Marg, he led the Rainbow Rounds for

17 years.

Doug was co-owner of Pyramid Tile Company for 39 years before retiring in 1994. As a partner in the business, he served as a management executive and accountant.

Doug enjoyed playing pool on a regular basis and was proud to have captured many tournaments including some at Samarkand. He was rarely seen without a sweater and his name badge pinned to it. He will be missed by his dear friends.

A celebration of Doug’s life will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 2:00 pm at the Samarkand Chapel.