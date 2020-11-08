Join us to help Cold Spring School

The proposed Cold Spring School bond measure L2020 proved that the greater community matters to ensure proper management and oversight of our local public schools.

We sounded the alarm thanks to News-Press coverage. And we quickly informed, researched, identified problems with administration and the school board, and the “untruths” communicated by school leaders.

Cold Spring School leadership has not disputed any presented facts, rather they continue with character assassination of concerned fact finders.

As alum parents fronting a group of anonymous frightened volunteers, Don Miller and I tried unsuccessfully to help protect those in the know from further intimation becoming targets ourselves.

What’s next? Please help our replacement advocates.

Watch for a Cold Spring School District Community interactive website for easy access to information and updates that school parents and community members are creating.

This Cold Spring School community website will have a community survey to get your input.

What do you expect from your neighborhood school?

Cold Spring School leaders paid $20,000 for a survey of 83 persons, predominantly parents.

At no cost, let’s give our beloved Cold Spring School benefit of many more responses.

Get involved at Cold Spring School or your neighborhood school!

Join others who know the importance of schools.

A great school is much more than its ranking based on one standardized test.

Get connected.

Denice Spangler Adams

The author is a Montecito resident and represents Taxpayers for Responsible School Spending.

