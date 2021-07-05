Jon Clark joins CALM Board of Trustees

Jon Clark has joined the CALM Board of Trustees.

In his new role, the Santa Barbara native will help with CALM’s mission to prevent childhood trauma and heal children and families.

Mr. Clark has served for the past 15 years as president of the James S. Bower Foundation, a local grant maker that focuses on early childhood, education, end-of- life care and the environment. After starting his career in the mid-80s as an intern at the Community Environmental Council, Mr. Clark later served as the CEC’s third executive director. Then he became the executive director of the Wendy P. McCaw Foundation in 1998.

In 2017, Mr. Clark was named “Man of the Year” by the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Mr. Clark has served on the boards of local organizations varying from Cottage Health to the Santa Barbara Foundation, Storyteller Children’s Center, Carpinteria Children’s Project, CEC, Direct Relief International, Santa Barbara Region Economic Community Project and the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce.

“I am excited to join the CALM Board at this pivotal time,” Mr. Clark said in a news release. “I think the organization has an important role to play in supporting community wide efforts to respond to the emerging mental health needs caused by the pandemic.”

Mr. Clark has a long relationship with CALM in his role as president of the Bower Foundation. The foundation provided critical funding of the Great Beginnings Program and ensures that children and caregivers are provided the necessary therapeutic services prenatally through age 7.

“Jon’s thoughtful leadership and deep commitment to and understanding of the importance of systems change to create long-lasting social change is powerful and admirable,” CALM President and CEO Alana Walczak said, He has served as a fervent ambassador for those most vulnerable in our community for years, and we are proud to welcome his insight and expertise to our board of trustees.”

— Dave Mason