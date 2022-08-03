Jon Pardi brings ‘Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour’ to SB Bowl

COURTESY PHOTOS

Country singer Jon Pardi ‘s“Last Night Lonely,” is one of his fastest-rising career singles to date.



Multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter and producer Jon Pardi is bringing his “Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour” to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday.

The show starts at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit sbbowl.com.

Mr. Pardi’s “Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour” is presented by Case construction and features special guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.

His radio single, “Last Night Lonely,” is one of his fastest-rising career singles to date and is currently Top 10-and-climbing on the Billboard Country Airplay charts

“Last Night Lonely” is the lead single from his forthcoming album “Mr. Saturday Night” (Universal Music Group Nashville), due out Sept. 2. “Mr. Saturday Night” includes 14 songs co-produced by Pardi, Bart Butler and Ryan Gore.

“Last Night Lonely” has garnered more than 55 million global streams, and the recently released music video for the song features the California cowboy taking a denim-clad, neon-lit stroll through Las Vegas. View it here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GzLsZJo4tw.

Jon Pardi will perform Friday at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Most recently, Mr. Pardi delivered a second song, his honky tonk anthem “Fill ‘Er Up,” quickly becoming a fan-favorite and featuring “that classic, breezy Bakersfield-style sound we all love” (Whiskey Riff). Listen to it here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n4Hzx7AZUw.

“Mr. Saturday Night” is the follow up to Mr. Pardi’s critically-acclaimed album “Heartache Medication.”

Pardi’s previous album, “Heartache Medication” earned overwhelming praise by NPR, the Associated Press, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Billboard, ET and EXTRA, and the title track was officially RIAA Gold certified.

With multiple chart-topping hits, Mr. Pardi’s 4X Platinum No. 1 song “Dirt On My Boots” spent multiple weeks at the top of the Billboard Country music charts, and his No. 1 songs “Head Over Boots” and “Heartache On The Dance Floor” were both certified 2X Platinum. His award-winning, breakthrough No. 1 album “California Sunrise” included Platinum-certified songs “Night Shift” and “She Ain’t In It.”

For more information,

visit www.jonpardi.com.

