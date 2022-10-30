Jonathan Grunzweig joins hospital foundation board

COURTESY PHOTO

Jonathan Grunzweig

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation has elected Jonathan Grunzweig to join its board for 2022 and serve on its Finance and Investment Committee.

A resident of the Santa Ynez Valley since 2005, Mr. Grunzweig previously served as the chief investment officer of DigitalBridge. He received a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

Before his time at DigitalBridge, he was a partner at the Skadden Arps law firm in Los Angeles. A native of Cleveland, he lives in Ballard with his family.

Mr. Grunzweig joins the members of the board, who are Rich Nagler, Dr. Gustavo Dascanio, Ernie Zomalt, Barbara Anderson, Richard Crutchfield, Judith Dale, Guy Walker, Tresha Sell, Bob Andrews and C.J. Jackson.

Since 1978, the foundation has provided more than $36 million to the hospital in support of critical capital projects, programs and services. The foundation is currently leading a campaign to raise $600,000 to purchase a state-of-the-art CT scanner to replace the current equipment.

For more information, visit cottagehealth.org/syvchfoundation.

— Marilyn McMahon