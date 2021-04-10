JONES, Dennis Michael

Dennis Michael Jones “Big Mike” was born March 7, 1945 and passed away March 30, 2021. He is survived by his two sons Michael and Jeffrey, two daughters-in-law Letty and Mari and four grandchildren that adored him Whitney, Ashly, Logan, Giuliana, great-granddaughter Olivia and one older brother Johnny. He became part of my wife’s side of the family very quickly attending every wedding, birthday, baptisms and funerals. The Jaimes and Perez families took my Pops in and treated him like one of their own and he loved them back the same. He loved Goleta Beach and Beachside Bar and Grill so much and was loved by everyone around there. They even had a drink called “The Mikey Tai” at the bar. He spent every chance he had BBQing with his friends down at the beach with “Swain Dog,” Dave Husted, Jay Bowmen and many others. Another place he loved was Monty’s Bar in Goleta with dear friends like Susy and Ernesto where he loved to sing karaoke every chance he got! And man what a voice my Pops had! We will keep him alive here in our hearts with so many great memories. Rest in piece Pops until we meet again. “Goleta Beach Yacht Club” forever.