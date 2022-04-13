JONES, Elmer L. Jr.

Elmer L. Jones, Jr., a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, passed away at age 79 on April 2, 2022, in Henderson, NV. He loved his family and serving as a Boy Scout Leader and touching many lives. He is survived by his brother Robert, Sr., children Elmer III, Richard, Aimee, Darby, Dennis, Matthew, Melanie. He was preceded in death by his brother John, lovely wife Diane,

and son Scott.

Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 11:00am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2107 Santa Barbara St.