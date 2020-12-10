Jordan Cunningham sworn in for third term

COURTESY PHOTO

Assembly Jordan Cunningham was sworn in for his third term on Monday.

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obisbo, was sworn in for his third State Assembly term on Monday.

In a news release, Mr. Cunningham said the two years of his third term will be “unlike any two in our state’s history” as California continues to fight COVID-19 and recover from the pandemic. “The recovery will not be just an economic recovery, but a physical and mental recovery as well — especially among our school-aged children.”

The assemblyman vowed to “represent each and every member of our community” and “continue to put our community’s well-being and best interest above partisan politics.”

— Josh Grega