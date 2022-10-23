JORDAN-GILLIS, Carol Anne

Our sister Carol Anne Jordan – Gillis, ” Cookie” passed away quietly in her bed at 9pm Monday evening September 19, 2022 at Aasta Assited Living in Camarillo, California. Her brothers Rocky and Randy were at her bedside shortly after passing. Carol Anne was born December 5, 1943 to her parents Harold Knowles and Katherine Murdy-Jordan in North Hollywood, California. Our mother Katherine Murdy-Jordan, married Edward C. Jordan in 1949; Carol Anne became a beloved part of the Jordan family.

Carol grew up in the San Fernando Valley, lived in Los Angeles, but her last 27 years were spent In Carpinteria, where she lived close to her mother taking her on daily and weekend car trips to Solvang, Santa Barbara, San Diego and all points in between. Carol Anne became an important caretaker for both of her parents later in their lives. The Knowles family took care of Carol Anne early in her life and Carol continued a relationship with her father, her aunt Dottie Kellogg and grandmother Helen “Nonie” Knowles. Carol is survived by her Aunt Dottie Kellogg, and her cousins Rondell Moldenhauer, Jill Weightman and Jerry Harned, (son of Margie Harned).

On the Jordan side Carol is survived by her brother Edward Jordan Jr. “Rocky”, (Margaret) and their children Sarah and Lisa Jordan and by her brother Randy Jordan (Sherri) and their children, Trevor, Katherine and Nicholas Jordan. Aunt Cookie is also survived by a large family of aunts, cousins and family members on the Murdy side of the family.

Carol was a graduate of Grant HS with Ephebian Honors in 1961; received an AA Degree, LA Valley Jr. College 1975; attending CSUN studying Art History for 3 years; various extension courses at UCLA including Public Relations; CORO Foundation – Women in Public Affairs Program; also earning a Real Estate License from Lumbleau Real Estate School. Carol also earned and received a Juris Doctorate from Santa Barbara School of Law in 2002.

Her most exciting time in her life by her own admission was flying for Braniff International Airways during the Vietnam Conflict, 1967-1973. She flew Pacific Military (PAC MAC) Charters to the Pacific and Asia as a flight attendant. She also flew Domestic flights out of Dallas, Texas. Carol worked for Coldwell Banker Real Estate and George Elkins Companies, selling real estate in Beverly Hills, and the San Fernando Valley.

Carol is most proud of her extensive time in politics. She joined several governor and senator election campaigns, working directly with the elects, staff and coordinating most of their affairs and campaign functions. The honorable mention consists of George Deukmejian, Bob Cline, Mike Curb and Evelle Younger. As for her friend, former governor and President of the United States Ronald Reagan, Carol coordinated all volunteer efforts for the former president’s campaigns, scheduling and campaign finance. Carol also has 2 governor’s office appointments: Special Assistant to the director of The Arts Council and Consumer Affairs. In 1988 Carol became an assistant to the business manager at the Bel Air Presbyterian Church, but was soon recruited to work with the new sanctuary construction committee.

Carol became a member of the El Montecito Presbyterian Church in 1993 after moving to Santa Barbara County.

During these many career choices and experiences, my sister was married to Richard Gillis for 19 years, hosted many holiday parties for our extensive family, took up sailing, and traveled most of the world that you and I dream about. Her final trip of her life was to Egypt where she cruised the Nile River, was baptized in the Jordan River, visited Karnak, Cairo, Alexandria and, of course, the Pyramids of Giza.

Carol retired from several years of working at UCSB department of Education Abroad Program. After her mother passed Carol took on the role coordinating family birthdays and holidays. Cookie had a very big heart; she loved all of her family and friends and was very generous to all with her time and love.

Funeral services for Carol will be held at 1 PM Saturday October 29, 2022,

El Montecito Presbyterian Church

1455 East Valley Road

Santa Barbara, California 93108

In lieu of gifts and flowers donations can be made in Carol Anne’s name to

El Montecito Presbyterian Church.