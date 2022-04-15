Jordan nabs fourth Player of the Week award

UC Santa Barbara RS sophomore Phillip Jordan has been voted the Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. This is Jordan’s conference-leading fourth time winning the award this season.
- Jordan went 2-0 at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles as then-57th-ranked UC Santa Barbara blanked a pair of Big West opponents at home.
- In Friday’s 4-0 victory over UC Davis, Jordan paired with Victor Krustev to cruise past Brett Brinkman and Andras Necz, 6-1. He did not appear in singles.
- The redshirt sophomore defeated No. 75 Emmanuel Coste in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, in Sunday’s 4-0 decision over No. 74 UC Irvine. He and Krustev rallied back from 3-0 and 5-2 deficits against Coste and Noah Zamora to tie the score at 5-5 before it went unfinished.
- The now-54th-ranked Gauchos completed the regular season a perfect 10-0 at home, and improved to 14-5 overall with wins in eight of their last nine. UCSB sits in third in The Big West standings at 3-1, with three straight victories all in shutout fashion.
- Jordan is 22-9 and now ranked No. 122 in singles. He and regular doubles partner Kai Brady are rated 88th nationally.
- Jordan leads The Big West with four weekly awards this season, with prior selections on Feb. 9, March 2 and March 9. He is the only Gaucho to be so honored in 2022.
Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.
