Jorgenson named SBCC sports information specialist

COURTESY PHOTO

Michael Jorgenson brings his experience working at UCSB and UC Riverside to his new role as sports information specialist at Santa Barbara City College.

SANTA BARBARA — Michael Jorgenson is the new sports information specialist at Santa Barbara City College.

Mr. Jorgenson joins City College after serving as the sports information director at UCSB and UC Riverside.

“We are thrilled that Michael is joining the Vaquero family!” Ellen O’Connor, City College acting director of athletics, said in a news release. “Michael comes to SBCC highly recommended with all the technical skills associated with running an intercollegiate sports information operation.”

Mr. Jorgenson is a Rancho Cucamonga native and a 2012 graduate of Etiwanda High School.

Mr. Jorgenson earned his bachelor’s in English and communication in 2016 at UCSB, where he was sports editor of the Daily Nexus, the campus newspaper.

“I can’t begin to express how excited I am to be joining the Vaquero family,” Mr. Jorgenson said in the news release. “Sports and writing are two of my greatest passions, so being able to do both of those things once again, it doesn’t even feel like work.”

He said he looks forward to highlighting the achievements by City College athletes.

— Dave Mason