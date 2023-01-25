Jose Chang starts work as Santa Barbara County agriculture commissioner

COURTESY PHOTO

Jose Chang

Jose Chang this week is beginning his position as agriculture commissioner/director of weights and measures for Santa Barbara County.

Mr. Chang was approved by the Board of Supervisors for the position on Dec. 13, succeeding Cathy Fisher, who retired after 12 years as commissioner.

Mr. Chang’s first day on the job was Monday.

“I feel it is an honor to have been appointed to this position, and I’m excited for the opportunity to serve Santa Barbara County,” he told the News-Press. “My career has prepared me for this position by learning over the years about the many responsibilities of the agricultural commissioner system such as interpreting laws, regulations and policies and protecting the agricultural industry from injurious pests/disease as well as consumer protection in the marketplace.

“It has also prepared me to work with other government entities, agricultural industry groups as well as community-based organizations,” Mr. Chang said.

“I’ve been studying agriculture since high school, really all my life,” he noted. “I graduated from UC Davis, where I studied agriculture, and over my career in the ag commissioner system, I have attended leadership/management classes.”

Mr. Chang described his duties as agricultural commissioner.

“I wear different hats under this position. First and foremost, I protect and promote Santa Barbara agriculture,” he explained.

“I protect consumers from unfair business practices in the marketplace through our weights and measures program,” Mr. Chang said. “I inform our elected officials/county administrators on issues affecting agriculture/weights and measures. I protect our communities, agricultural workforce and environment from unsafe pesticide applications, among other responsibilities.”

“My goals are to continue to support a thriving, healthy and sustainable agricultural industry in Santa Barbara County,” Mr. Chang continued. “I believe in this noble cause as the recent pandemic taught us all of how valuable and essential agriculture and the ag workforce are for our communities/society.”

Mr. Chang spoke of how he plans to honor the legacy of his predecessor, Ms. Fisher.

“Yes, Cathy left some big shoes to fill, and I think the continuity of her work is one way in which I plan to honor her many years of service to Santa Barbara County as well as California agriculture. Her collaborative/communicator approach as well as continuing to develop and mentor our staff.”

“I have loved and appreciated agriculture since I was a kid,” Mr. Chang said. “Whenever I have the opportunity, I like to share that with younger generations with the hope that someone will see the value in a career in agriculture, as in agriculture you can be a researcher, a mechanic or even someone working with unmanned vehicles/drones among other careers.”

