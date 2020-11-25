Jose Franch-Ballester hosting virtual concert

SANTA BARBARA — Clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester, along with his colleagues at the University of British Columbia, will be streaming a concert performance this weekend.

The first show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and the second is at 10 a.m. Sunday. Mr. Franch-Ballester will be featured along with guests Graeme Langager, conductor, Paolo Bortolussi, flute, and Corey Hamm, piano. The performance will also include Putu Gede Sukaryana and Michael Tenzer, featuring traditional Balinese instruments.

The music will include numerous artists, such as Stephen Chatman, Lovreglio, Pärt, Faure, Connesson, and a Traditional Balinese melody. A virtual reception will follow.

To view Saturday’s event, visit https://vimeo.com/476451871.

To watch the Sunday show, visit https://vimeo.com/478615355.

— Mitchell White