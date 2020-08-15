JOUETT, John Randolph

John passed away peacefully with family at his side on August 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Betavia, NY on Sept. 24, 1931, he lived his younger years in PA attending Friend Central School. He traveled with his parents to Santa Barbara and worked at their Twin Palms Motel on Bath Street. He caddied at the Montecito Country Club and enjoyed golf games with friends. He enlisted in the Air Force. As part of the AF Tennis Team he traveled to matches, spending time in England and Morocco during his tour of duty. He attended Santa Barbara (Junior) City College. He studied the Electrical trade in which he worked for many years. He met his wife, Barbara while she was in Santa Barbara on a brief visit. When she returned five months later, they eloped to Las Vegas in 1963. John was a member of IBEW Local 413 and later studied to become a General Contractor. He built several homes and did remodeling too.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, his devoted children, Cynthia Holm of Ashland, OR and Scott Jouett of Santa Barbara, and grandchildren, Gillian and Kenneth Holm. No services are planned, but donations can be made: “In memory of John Jouett” to Assisted Home Health and Hospice at 302 N. Milpas St. Santa Barbara, 93103. Ph. 805 569-2000.